Eden Hazard says Real Madrid training is much more fun than in the last few years at Chelsea

Eden Hazard says he is enjoying Real Madrid training more than he did at Chelsea under Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.

Hazard ended his seven-year stay at Chelsea in the summer, joining Madrid in a deal worth £88.5m.

The Belgian worked with an Italian manager in each of his final three seasons in west London, with Conte in charge between 2016 and 2018, when Sarri succeeded his compatriot.

And Hazard says he is having more fun training under Zidane than he did in his last few campaigns as a Chelsea player.

“The training is always with the ball," Hazard told L'Equipe. "When you have experimented with Italians, as I have done with Conte or Sarri, you have much less fun. Everything is more framed."

Sarri spent just a solitary season at Stamford Bridge, during which he won his first trophy as a manager in the form of the Europa League.

And although Hazard did not want to draw a direct comparison between his former manager and his current one, he admitted that the presence of Zidane in the Madrid dugout was another reason why he wanted to join the club.

"It's hard to compare," he added. "I was attracted to Zidane at Madrid and felt very identified. He fascinates me and even has some power over me.

"During Euro 2016 he told me: 'It would be good if you came'. And when Zidane calls you it's hard to say no.

"He loves his players and you feel that the dressing room is happy to have him as a coach."

Hazard also opened up on what it feels like to fulfil a childhood ambition of playing for Madrid.

“It was a dream to get here," he continued. "Ever since I started playing in my garden as a kid, they were the club I supported. Zidane was my idol. When I watched him on television he was magic.

"The stadium, when I saw it on television, was magical. And the white jersey, impeccable. For me it was exceptional.”

Madrid beat Real Sociedad 3-1 on Saturday to remain level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

