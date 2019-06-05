Eden Hazard could be announced as a Real Madrid player 'in the next few hours' - Spanish TV

The Hazard saga has been a talking point all season, since Chelsea rebuffed Real Madrid's advances last summer.

But for some time now it's looked increasingly likley that a deal will be done between the two clubs.

A sports TV channel in Spain (El Chiringuito TV) that cover most Real Madrid news, have now claimed that Los Blancos will announce Hazard in the coming hours.

EXCLUSIVA | El FICHAJE DE HAZARD por el REAL MADRID se hará OFICIAL en las PRÓXIMAS HORAS. El PRECIO rondará los 100 MILLONES. June 5, 2019

They report that the fee will be in the region of €100m.

If and when Hazard is announced as a Real Madrid player, he will join Luka Jovic and Eder Militao as early new signings for the club.

Zinedine Zidane is not expected to slow down either, as he calls upon the board to perform a huge overhaul of the current squad.

