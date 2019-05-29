Chelsea agree huge fee with Real Madrid for Eden Hazard – report

Real Madrid will pay £115m for Eden Hazard this summer – and the player himself will land £400k-per-week wages.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim that a deal is edging closer to completion now that all parties have agreed terms.

The report claims that Hazard will ink a four-year deal with Los Blancos, after Chelsea accepted that the 28-year-old – who only has one year left on his current deal – would not renew at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made no secret of the club’s efforts to land the Belgian this summer.

“We have been trying to make Hazard a Real Madrid player for several years,” he said.

“We are working on a project to make people dream again, where we recover our hunger and ambition. I have already lived through this stage before.

“I have a dream that Hazard will arrive this year. Let’s make a good team this year.

“I am very interested in him coming to Real Madrid and I am very hopeful that he will come this year. He’s one of the great footballers.

“Last year we wanted him, but this year he only has one year left on his contract and it is easier.”

Hazard will play in the Europa League for Chelsea against Arsenal on Wednesday night, in what will be his final game for the club.

He has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Blues so far, having scored 16 goals and added 15 more assists in the Premier League.

