Eder adamant Inter can still reach Champions League

Inter attacker Eder remains optimistic about his side's chances of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

Inter have endured an underwhelming start to the 2016-17 campaign and sit just 10th in the Serie A table after 15 games.

Their poor run of form cost head coach Frank de Boer his job, with Stefano Pioli replacing him as the man in charge, and Eder is confident they will climb up the table in the months to come.

"There are loads of points left to play for and a long way to go," Eder told Mediaset Premium.

"Anything could happen, we just have to keep believing. What we all want is to get back in the Champions League. We know we are off the pace at the moment, but you can soon change things with a run of wins.

"The only way you get out of a situation like this is by knuckling down. We are doing just that and I think we are on the right path.

"Pioli has only just come in and with each passing week we are getting to grips with what he wants from us. I believe we can be successful."