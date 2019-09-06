Manchester City star Ederson believes Premier League rival deserves FIFA award more than he does

The Brazilian duo have both been shortlisted for the prize along with Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ederson kept 20 clean sheets to help Manchester City to the Premier League title last season, while Alisson was instrumental in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph.

But Ederson was happy to concede that his rival, who played every minute of Brazil’s Copa America triumph over the summer, deserves the award more than he does.

“I think the three of us were the best, but I see Alisson one step ahead," Ederson said, as reported by the Mirror.

"He was great in the Premier League, won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and had a great Copa America as well.

"So I think whoever wins will be deserving and I'm happy for two Brazilian goalkeepers to reach this level.

"We all know the great period that Alisson is living. And I'm having a good time too. Of course, these are opportunities."

