Ederson boost for Manchester City

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will return for the champions’ Premier League clash with Chelsea but playmaker Bernardo Silva is banned.

Ederson missed the loss at Liverpool a fortnight ago with a hamstring injury but is fit for Saturday’s encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva must serve a one-match suspension after being found guilty of misconduct over an offensive tweet sent to team-mate Benjamin Mendy. Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, centre-back Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane (all knee) are still out.

Christian Pulisic is in contention for Chelsea having returned to full training after a groin problem.

The United States forward missed his national side’s two matches in the international window, but is back in training with the Blues.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has a hamstring issue and is a long-shot to face Pep Guardiola’s City, but Lampard hopes the young England winger will not be sidelined for long.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Angelino, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.

Chelsea provisional squad: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, Emerson, James, Tomori, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Willian, Kante, Gilmour, Jorginho, Pulisic, Mount, Abraham, Giroud, Batshuayi.