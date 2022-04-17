EFL permutations: Promotion up for grabs in bank holiday fixtures

Fulham’s Premier League return could finally be confirmed as this week shapes up to decide some of the promotion and relegation issues in the English Football League.

While the top flight still has a way to run, in the EFL Crewe and Scunthorpe have already been relegated and here, the PA news agency looks at what is at stake in Monday and Tuesday’s fixtures.

Championship

Fulham were beaten at Derby on Friday (Nigel French/PA)

Fulham have twice missed the the chance to seal automatic promotion after defeats to Coventry and Derby, and they may be perversely pleased to see matters taken out of their hands on Monday.

Should Nottingham Forest lose to West Brom, Marco Silva’s side will be promoted before they kick another ball. If Forest win or draw, Fulham will need to match that result 24 hours later against Preston.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic remains two away from the first 40-goal league season in almost 30 years.

Despite their shock wins on Friday, Derby and Peterborough will both be relegated if they fail to match Reading’s result. Bottom club Barnsley have a game in hand but are still vulnerable if they lose and Reading win.

League One

Wigan fans could be celebrating promotion this week (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wigan lead the way in League One and hold a four-point cushion over both second-placed Rotherham and third-placed MK Dons, as well has having a game in hand over the latter.

Latics could clinch promotion on Tuesday if they win at Ipswich and the Dons are beaten at Oxford, while Rotherham play at Burton.

At the bottom, Doncaster will drop to League Two if they lose at Shrewsbury. Gillingham, the team above the relegation zone, play Fleetwood, who occupy the final place within it, meaning even if Doncaster draw they will need that game to also finish all square to retain a slim chance of survival.

AFC Wimbledon could also go down if they lose to Wycombe, Gillingham win and Morecambe get at least a point against Portsmouth.

League Two

Rob Edwards and Forest Green have promotion in their sights (Martin Rickett/PA)

Forest Green have the possibility of securing promotion on Monday, despite Friday’s shock thumping by Barrow.

Victory over another relegation-threatened opponent, Oldham, would be enough for Rob Edwards’ side should Northampton and Bristol Rovers both drop points, against Harrogate and Port Vale respectively, and Mansfield lose to Carlisle.

With the sixth-placed Stags having five games to play, Exeter are not quite in a position to rubber-stamp their own promotion, but they and Port Vale can secure a play-off safety net.

Scunthorpe are down and Oldham are in the biggest danger of joining them, but their fate will not be decided on Monday.