EFL rules out of possibility of incorporating Premier League B teams

The English Football League (EFL) has ruled out the possibility of incorporating Premier League B teams in a restructure of English football.

Premier League academy sides were invited to take part in the new EFL Trophy, formerly the Johnstone's Paint Trophy, as part of a one-season trial for the 2016-17 campaign.

It had also been suggested that a revamped league pyramid could see Premier League B sides join the EFL structure.

However, the EFL released a statement on Thursday rejecting that notion following a meeting with its 72 clubs, while also confirming clubs from "non-English leagues" will not be allowed to join, seemingly ending any future incorporation of Scottish Premiership sides Celtic and Rangers.

"The EFL and the 72 clubs it represents have collectively ruled out including Premier League B teams in future plans to reform the structure of English football," the statement read.

"Following a meeting of its clubs on Thursday (22 September), the EFL confirmed that the inclusion of Premier League B teams, clubs from non-English leagues or those outside the English football pyramid will not form part of any ongoing discussions for the ‘Whole Game Solution’."

The EFL added that clubs have been discussing a range of suggestions "which aim to improve the format of EFL competitions and the revenues received by clubs, posed a number of critical questions and these have been the subject of a consultation process with clubs during this past six weeks. "

Discussions as to where teams would come from to make up the proposed League Three, which would see the structure change to four leagues of 20 under the Premier League, have also taken place.

The EFL also confirmed their leagues will not observe a mid-season break should it be introduced by the Football League.