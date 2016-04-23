Eibar 1 Deportivo La Coruna 1: Visitors earn historic point in survival bid

Federico Cartabia equalised late as Deportivo La Coruna boosted their hopes of La Liga survival with a 1-1 draw at Eibar in La Liga on Saturday.

Deportivo were coming off an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of league leaders Barcelona in midweek, and they appeared set for another defeat when Adrian gave Eibar a fourth-minute lead at Estadio Municipal de Ipurua.

But Argentine midfielder Cartabia came to Deportivo's rescue, restoring parity with 19 minutes remaining away from home.

After receiving the ball on the edge of the penalty area, Cartabia drifted on to his favoured left foot and curled the ball beyond Eibar goalkeeper Asier Riesgo as 14th-placed Deportivo became the first team in La Liga history to have drawn 18 games in a season.

Despite five games without a win, the stalemate helped Victor Sanchez's Deportivo to 39 points, seven clear of the relegation zone with three matches remaining.

As for Eibar, they are three points better off in 11th position.