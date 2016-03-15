Eiffel Tower responds to Ibrahimovic

If Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants a statue of himself to replace the Eiffel Tower to ensure he remains at Paris Saint-Germain, he should think again after the iconic French landmark cheekily responded on social media.

Ibrahimovic is not expected to stay in Paris beyond the end of the season after firing PSG to a fourth successive Ligue 1 title via a 9-0 demolition of Troyes on Sunday.

Speaking post-match, the 34-year-old jokingly claimed he would stay in the French capital if the Eiffel Tower was altered for his statue.

Ibrahimovic's comments drew a response from the Eiffel Tower's official Twitter account, reminding the Sweden international there is only room for one landmark in Paris.

"I like your humour @Ibra_officiel @PSG_inside and the view of @Paris is as equally as beautiful from here…But I am the Tower," the Eiffel Tower posted.

Since arriving from Milan in 2012, Ibrahimovic - who is reportedly weighing up a move to the Premier League - has scored more than 100 Ligue 1 goals for PSG.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, has netted 27 goals in the league this term.