El Salvador players allege match-fixing approach

El Salvador players have alleged that they were approached by a businessman seeking to fix Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Canada.

The squad held a press conference on Monday in which an audio recording was played that they insist proves their claim.

In the recording, it is alleged that a Salvadoran businessman outlines an offer from a Honduran associate to incentivise the players to get a result.

While El Salvador cannot progress to the next phase of qualifying, Canada can overhaul Honduras in Group A and go through at their expense – but only on goal difference, with a five-goal deficit to overhaul.

It is claimed the players would have been paid $30 for every minute played in a win, $20 for a tie and $15 for a loss of no greater than one goal, on the same per-minute basis.

El Salvador forward Nelson Bonilla said: "With respect to what we just heard, we want to make clear that we're against this anything like this act.

"We want to be very transparent in front of the public about anything happening with the national team and want to disassociate ourselves from whatever bad impression this event could cause."

The country had 14 players banned for life in 2013 following an investigation into a match-fixing scandal.

Canada and El Salvador drew 0-0 when they met in November.