El Salvador's Romero banned for biting Altidore

El Salvador defender Henry Romero has been banned for six games for biting Jozy Altidore during the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final defeat to United States.

Romero also appeared to pinch striker Altidore's nipple in the USA's 2-0 victory.

His actions drew the anger of Altidore's girlfriend, with the Toronto FC forward telling reporters after that game: "My girl's mad at me. She's mad at me. She's mad at Romero, because she's like: 'Only I can bite you, only I can grab your nipples.'"

Midfielder Darwin Ceren has also been banned, receiving a three-match suspension for biting USA defender Omar Gonzalez.

The CONCACAF disciplinary committee announced the suspensions before the USA's 2-0 win over Costa Rica in Saturday's semi-final.

It said the ban was for "anti-sporting behaviour" and will only apply for official matches.