El Salvador's Romero banned for biting Altidore
Henry Romero and Darwin Ceren have each received bans for biting following El Salvador's loss to United States.
El Salvador defender Henry Romero has been banned for six games for biting Jozy Altidore during the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final defeat to United States.
Romero also appeared to pinch striker Altidore's nipple in the USA's 2-0 victory.
His actions drew the anger of Altidore's girlfriend, with the Toronto FC forward telling reporters after that game: "My girl's mad at me. She's mad at me. She's mad at Romero, because she's like: 'Only I can bite you, only I can grab your nipples.'"
Midfielder Darwin Ceren has also been banned, receiving a three-match suspension for biting USA defender Omar Gonzalez.
The CONCACAF disciplinary committee announced the suspensions before the USA's 2-0 win over Costa Rica in Saturday's semi-final.
It said the ban was for "anti-sporting behaviour" and will only apply for official matches.
