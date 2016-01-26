El Shaarawy completes Roma switch

Stephan El Shaarawy has completed his switch to Roma on loan until the end of the season from Serie A rivals AC Milan - with the view to a permanent move.

The Italy international endured a disappointing loan spell at Monaco in the first half of the 2015-16 campaign, and subsequently returned to San Siro.

Rather than make up part of Sinisa Mihajlovic's squad, El Shaarawy has become the first signing for Luciano Spalletti since he replaced Rudi Garcia in the Italian capital.

As part of the deal Roma will pay Milan €1.4million for the initial loan spell, with an agreement in place to make the deal permanent for a fee of €13m.

"I've joined Roma to show what I can do - to myself, the coach and the Italian game as a whole," he told Roma TV.

"I hope to repay the faith the club is showing in me and therefore I want to give 100 per cent when I play to try and achieve great things here."