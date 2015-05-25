El Shaarawy eyes Italy call-up

Stephan El Shaarawy spoke of his "immense satisfaction" after scoring twice in his first Milan start for four months and hopes he is rewarded with an Italy call-up.

The striker has endured an injury-ravaged season, making only 18 appearances for Filippo Inzaghi's underperforming side.

El Shaarawy made up for lost time on Sunday, though, with two clinical finishes in Milan's 3-0 Serie A victory over Torino in what would appear to be Inzaghi's final home game in charge.

Italy coach Antonio Conte was present to witness El Shaarawy's impressive display and the 22-year-old is eyeing a call-up for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Croatia and the friendly with Portugal next month.

"It was an immense personal satisfaction, to score again after four months out and to be back playing is a wonderful satisfaction, and to score two goals even more so." he said.

"I am happy for the team because we wanted to end on a high in front of our fans. The objective is to be consistent with our performances, I am happy to be back and to be fit without problems.

"I feel fine now and I hope to start off again next season with this desire and this mentality. I am hoping for a call-up to the Italian national side in June and I am pleased that the Italy coach Antonio Conte was here today.

"It's now down to me to be consistent."