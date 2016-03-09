Elia denies assault accusations

Feyenoord forward Eljero Elia has denied accusations of assault after he was questioned by police regarding an incident in Rotterdam last week.

Reports suggested Elia was involved in an altercation after going out to celebrate Feyenoord's 3-1 win over AZ last Thursday.

The 29-year-old subsequently missed training on Monday and Tuesday as he was being questioned by police, but will be back with his club on Thursday.

Elia told Feyenoord's official website: "I did not assault anyone, but it's stupid behaviour on my part that I got into a situation where suspicions against me could arise.

"You have to make sure you don't end up in a situation like this when you are a footballer. I did not do that and I apologise to the club and the fans for that.

"I immediately accepted the fine I got from the club because I should not have gone out after the win over AZ.

"I would never have been in this situation had I not gone out."