Ellie Roebuck agrees new two-year deal with Manchester City

Manchester City have announced goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has signed a two-year contract extension.

Roebuck made her City debut in 2016 and played 15 times in the Women’s Super League in 2018-19.

The 19-year-old was handed her senior England bow against Austria last year, adding her second cap with a start against Spain in April but did not make Phil Neville’s Lionesses squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Speaking on City’s official website regarding the extension to the end of 2020-21, Roebuck said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new deal to be here for two more years.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and I’m glad to be part of it. I love being here and I have plenty of friends here, which makes a lot of difference. For me, it was a no-brainer.

“I feel I’m in the best place for my development. Nick (Cushing, the City manager) puts trust in young players and that reflects on and off the pitch. You’re pushed to improve week in, week out and I’m glad to be part of it.”

The news comes the day after Roebuck’s fellow City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley signed for two more years with the club.

The 34-year-old, who played in City’s Continental League Cup and FA Cup final wins this year, is part of England’s World Cup squad.