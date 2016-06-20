Elphick leaves Bournemouth for Villa

Aston Villa have made their first signing as they prepare for life in the Championship, luring defender Tommy Elphick from AFC Bournemouth.

Elphick, who captained the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League in 2015, has arrived at Villa Park for a reported £3million fee, signing a three-year contract.

"I'm really pleased to bring Tommy to the football club," said new Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo.

"He is a fantastic player and also a fantastic character which is very important.

"He knows what is required to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship and that experience will be invaluable."

The 28-year-old made just 14 appearances last season because of an ankle injury and is thought to have cut short his honeymoon to complete the move.

Elphick is Villa's first signing under the ownership of Dr Tony Xia.