Emanuelson vows to prove his talent at Roma

Emanuelson made 33 appearances for Milan last term, but the 18-time Serie A champions opted not to renew the 28-year-old's contract following a poor campaign in which they finished eighth in the Italian top flight.

And the Dutchman - signed on Friday - is keen to put past disappointments behind him and start afresh with Roma, who finished as runners-up to Juventus at the end of the 2013-14 season.

"I did well at AC Milan but the final year was tough," he said. "I'm here to show I'm a good player.

"I'm happy to be here and with the work we've done. The squad has helped me.

"We all want to win the Scudetto. The coach has said it and the same goes for the fans.

"We have a good team and we'll try to win. It's important for me to help out my team-mates."

Emanuelson has signed a one-year contract with Roma, but the deal includes the option to extend for a further two seasons.

He is likely to be in direct competition for a starting berth with fellow new recruit and left-back Ashley Cole.