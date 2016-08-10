Embolo not aiming to emulate Sane

Breel Embolo has insisted he is not seeking to emulate the achievements of Leroy Sane at Schalke, despite his admiration for the German midfielder.

Embolo became Schalke's record signing when he joined the club for a reported €22.5million from Basel, but his hopes of linking up with Sane were dashed when the 20-year-old switched to Manchester City.

The Swiss international has his sights set on becoming a new hero at Veltins-Arena, but insisted his transfer fee will not be on his mind as he begins his Bundesliga career.

"I'm not thinking about the transfer fee," Embolo told Swiss magazine, Sports Image. "I'm focussed on results on the pitch; I want to be successful and make people happy.

"Schalke are a big club, who must always look forward - including, at best, to the Champions League places."

Sane made 47 Bundesliga appearances and scored 11 goals on his way to sealing a move to City, but Embolo dismissed any comparisons that might be drawn between the two players.

He said: "What Leroy showed here was top, but Sane will always remain Sane and Embolo will always remain Embolo."