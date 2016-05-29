Emerson warns Morata against Real Madrid return

Former Brazil international Emerson has warned Alvaro Morata to think twice about leaving Juventus for a return to Real Madrid.

Spain international Morata has won back-to-back domestic doubles since joining the Italian champions from Madrid for a reported €20million fee in 2014.

The striker's contract contains a release clause which would allow Madrid to buy him back, however, and widespread reports in Spain suggest the newly crowned European champions could exercise the option before either integrating him back into the squad or selling him on..

But Emerson, who left Juve for Madrid in 2006 but returned to Serie A with AC Milan just a year later, says Morata may well be better off fighting to stay in Turin.

"I'd tell Morata to think twice before leaving Juventus for Real Madrid," he told Tuttosport.

"Real Madrid are a team that every player dreams of. I lived that dream, so I know the environment and how difficult it is to play there.

"It was very different to Italy in terms of mentality and that made me struggle in the first few months.

"This is why I tell Morata to think twice and carefully consider the situation. Real Madrid are the top, but Juve have found a calm about them, with an atmosphere around the club that helps to protect the players.

"In Madrid, if you don't score for two games, you are considered unimportant, some kind of pointless extra. Morata would not be given the kind of consideration he receives at Juve."

Juve have been heavily linked with deals for Barcelona defensive duo Dani Alves and Javier Mascherano, but Emerson believes his compatriot could find it tough to adapt to Serie A if he chose to move.

"Dani has done stratospheric things with Barca, but Serie A and La Liga are two very different leagues," he said. "Of course he has great quality, but playing for a team like Barca, who are at the top of Europe, is perhaps easier than in other realities."