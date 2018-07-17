Emery is Arsenal's best signing, says Pires
It has been a busy transfer window for Arsenal, but Robert Pires suggested new boss Unai Emery could be their most important capture.
Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes new manager Unai Emery is the best signing the club have made in the close-season.
Emery arrived at Emirates Stadium in May as the replacement for Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman's 22-year spell at the helm came to an end.
He has brought in five new players, with Uruguay international Lucas Torreira and 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi joining last week, following the arrivals of Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichsteiner.
However, Pires told Sky Sports: "The best signing for me is Unai Emery, the manager. Of course I believe in the players, and especially the new players.
"But for Emery it's very important to start very well. He knows he's at a big club, and has a lot of pressure, but I think he has a big character and spirit.
"He won in Spain. He won in France. He has a lot of experience and I hope for him and Arsenal that he is successful with the club."
Emery's Arsenal begin the new Premier League season with a trial by fire, facing defending Champions Manchester City on August 12, followed by a trip to London rivals Chelsea on August 18.
