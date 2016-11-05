Emery calls for PSG improvement

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has admitted that his side need to show considerable improvement ahead of Sunday's home clash with Rennes.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions are currently third in the table, six points adrift of leaders Nice having drawn two and lost two of their first 11 league games.

Fifth-placed Rennes will provide a stern challenge at Parc de Princes having lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions and Emery is expecting a tough battle.

"Recently, the team has progressed, but there is still much room for improvement," he told Le Parisien.

"We are third, we need to do better in the league. We still lack a significant percentage and I have spoken with the team [about the need] to improve.

"Rennes is a difficult game against an opponent who is [doing] well, who has 20 points. It's important for me to win, but it is also important how we win tomorrow. We have lost zero games at home. We need all our opponents to have great difficulties when they come to Parc de Princes.

"I want a team that plays well, that attacks and defends with intensity and which is aggressive. I want our opponents to suffer when they play us."

PSG successfully booked their passage into the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 win at Basel in midweek, while Rennes' most recent outing saw them edge out Metz 1-0.