Emery confident Ramsey will perform despite uncertainty over future

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery believes Aaron Ramsey will deliver for the Premier League club despite uncertainty over his future.

Ramsey is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have reportedly broken down.

The Wales international, 27, arrived at Arsenal in 2008 and has made more than 300 appearances for the club.

Despite Ramsey's contractual situation, Emery believes the midfielder – who has featured in all six of Arsenal's league games this season – will stay focused.

"I don't think the situation will affect his performances," he told UK newspapers ahead of Arsenal's meeting with Watford on Saturday.

"I just want to give him and the players the most stability so that they can be focused only on the games. I spoke about this situation in the pre-season and now it is the same.

"I have known and I'm going to know this same situation again because the football career for a player is very short.

"They are professionals for 10, 12 or 15 years but not more and they need to take the best performance and also work very hard in these years for their future and their family's future."

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League after four consecutive wins.