Emery demands focus from PSG after Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain will not allow the disappointment of their Champions League exit to derail their treble hopes in France, says Unai Emery.

Success in Europe was a top priority for PSG and they smashed the transfer record to sign Neymar in their pursuit of continental silverware.

Emery's side topped their group ahead of Bayern Munich to reach the knockout stages, but they were handed a tough draw with Real Madrid – the two-time defending champions progressing to the last eight.

Despite that disappointment, PSG could still finish the season with three trophies and Emery is keen to maintain their focus to achieve that goal.

"We would have liked to be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League," he told a media conference.

"But we will continue to progress and work for the future."

Next up for PSG is a Ligue 1 trip to Nice on Sunday, and Emery knows they will have to be at their best to extend their eight-game winning streak.

"We will have a tough match on Sunday against Nice," he added. "Last year they had a great season and it will be a good challenge to maintain our level of play.

"I want a concentrated team, involved in this match from the first to the last minute.

"They [Nice] are a team that likes possession and presses well."

Emery could have Javier Pastore, Marquinhos and Thomas Meunier fit for Sunday's clash, but Giovani Lo Celso is doubtful.