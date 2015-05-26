Emery targeting historic victory

Sevilla take on Dnipro in the UEFA Europa League final in Warsaw, and head coach Unai Emery is looking to claim a piece of history.

Emery led the club to the trophy last season, which they lifted after a penalty-shootout victory over Benfica in Turin.

That was Sevilla's third title, after back-to-back crowns under Juande Ramos in 2006 and 2007, and victory over Dnipro would see them become the first club to lift the trophy on four occasions.

Additionally, victory would see Sevilla seal a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

"I don't have a crystal ball. But it will be tough," Emery said.

"We both wanted this match and took our opportunities.

"They are a very well structured team, with a solid defence and they press well, making possession hard.

"I'm very proud; not only are we playing a final, but three of our squad will soon play for Spain.

"I want to be the team to win a fourth title. The Champions League is an exciting extra step.

"We want to finish our season with this win. That should not add pressure, but motivation."

"We do not think we are favourites. We must perform to not be vulnerable. Anything can happen in a final," added Fernando Navarro.

"We know their danger men. We know how good they are. Dnipro can hurt us. We will play with humility.

"This is a unique chance. This year there is a big bonus prize - the Champions League."