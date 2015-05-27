Emery tight-lipped on Sevilla future

Sevilla coach Unai Emery said "now is not the time to talk about the future", amid reports linking the Spaniard with a move away from the La Liga outfit.

After Sevilla claimed back-to-back UEFA Europa League titles via a 3-2 win over Dnipro in Warsaw on Wednesday, attention quickly turned to Emery and his future at the club.

Emery, who has overseen consecutive triumphs in Europe's second-tier competition since joining the club in 2013, has been linked to Milan, West Ham and even Real Madrid.

But the 43-year-old was tight-lipped when he fronted the media post-match.

"Now is not the time to talk about the future," Emery said. "I learned a long time ago that you have to live the present without thinking about the future.

"We have demanded a lot of ourselves so we want to enjoy our great achievement right now.

"The Champions League will be an eye-opener but we'll think about it in the coming days. Now we will enjoy this with our family and friends, as well as the supporters."

Emery was far happier to talk about Wednesday's achievement - Sevilla's fourth European crown - which earned the club a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Sevilla recovered from a slow start, with Grzegorz Krychowiak and Carlos Bacca scoring twice in the space of three minutes, after Nikola Kalinic put Dnipro ahead in the seventh minute.

Captain Ruslan Rotan restored parity for Dnipro approaching half-time, but Bacca had the final say with 17 minutes remaining at National Stadium Warsaw.

"We feel great, we feel very strong - we are closer than ever to Seville, the city and the fans," Emery added.

"I believe we have demonstrated that we are a club that look to grow and to expand. We have improved as a club and will continue to do so by playing in the Champions League.

"Those of us who work at the club are all part of that development. We are all committed to growing and improving the performance of our players."