Emery vows to attack Fiorentina

Unai Emery stressed that Sevilla will not be sitting back on their three-goal advantage when they face Fiorentina in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final.

The reigning champions look almost certain to feature in the final in Warsaw on May 27 after winning 3-0 in the first leg at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last week.

Sevilla will be expected to finish off the job at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday and Emery is determined to progress in style.

"We're very motivated. Our only thought is on competing and playing our best game," he said.

"We have to play a good game, and a good game comes when you play to win.

"I can't guarantee that we will be [in the final]. All I can guarantee is that we will give it our all to get there.

"We may have beaten them in first leg, but we can't take it for granted that we'll beat them again."

Coke echoed his coach's sentiments, stating that the Liga side must not give Fiorentina a scent that they are capable of pulling off a stunning fightback.

"We know it's going to be a difficult game tomorrow, but it's a game we will play to win," said the defender.

"A tie lasts 180 minutes and if Fiorentina go in front, then they really will believe they can turn the tie around."