Emiliano Martinez set for Aston Villa debut against Sheffield United

Emiliano Martinez is expected to make his Aston Villa debut against Sheffield United on Monday.

The goalkeeper joined from Arsenal for £20million this week with Tom Heaton not due to make his comeback from a knee injury for at least another month.

Wesley remains out with the serious knee injury he suffered at the start of the year. Summer buys Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins are in line for their Premier League debuts.

Lys Mousset remains the only absentee for Sheffield United due to a toe injury.

Summer signings Oliver Burke, Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe are pushing for top-flight debuts for the Blades.

The quartet featured in Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie at Burnley.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Nyland, Cash, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Engles, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Hause, Luiz, McGinn, Lansbury, Grealish, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Jota, Watkins, Samatta, Davis.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, O’Connell, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Robinson, Bogle, Jagielka, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Osborn, McBurnie, Sharp, McGoldrick, Burke.