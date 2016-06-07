Emotional Di Maria pays tribute to grandmother
Angel di Maria wanted to play for Argentina despite the death of his grandmother prior to the meeting with Chile.
An emotional Angel di Maria paid tribute to his grandmother after leading Argentina to a win at the Copa America Centenario.
The Paris Saint-Germain star opened the scoring and set up the second as his side claimed a 2-1 victory over defending champions Chile in Santa Clara, California, on Monday.
Di Maria celebrated his goal with a t-shirt that had a message to his grandmother, who died recently.
In an emotional television interview post-match, Di Maria said he was eager to feature for his nation despite the circumstances.
"I wanted to play. It was a pride to my grandmother that I was in the national team," he said, reduced to tears.
"I knew I was going to have a chance to make a goal and I send a big hello to my family."
Di Maria struck in the 51st minute before setting up Ever Banega for the second in the Group D win.
