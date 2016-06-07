Emotional Di Maria pays tribute to grandmother

An emotional Angel di Maria paid tribute to his grandmother after leading Argentina to a win at the Copa America Centenario.

The Paris Saint-Germain star opened the scoring and set up the second as his side claimed a 2-1 victory over defending champions Chile in Santa Clara, California, on Monday.

Di Maria celebrated his goal with a t-shirt that had a message to his grandmother, who died recently.

In an emotional television interview post-match, Di Maria said he was eager to feature for his nation despite the circumstances.

"I wanted to play. It was a pride to my grandmother that I was in the national team," he said, reduced to tears.

"I knew I was going to have a chance to make a goal and I send a big hello to my family."

Di Maria struck in the 51st minute before setting up Ever Banega for the second in the Group D win.