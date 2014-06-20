Emphatic triumph satisfies France stars

In an encounter between Group E's premier sides, Didier Deschamps' men ran roughshod over their opponents.

Olivier Giroud, Blaise Matuidi, Mathieu Valbuena, Karim Benzema and Moussa Sissoko were on the scoresheet as France followed up victory over Honduras to all but seal their place in the next phase.

"We live an exceptional adventure," said Giroud. "It is a lot of fun and it shows on the field.

"We won with a lot of solidarity and determination. We had a lot of fun, it was effective. On a personal level, it is a relief to score my first goal and make my first assist."

Benzema, too, revelled in the win having taken his goal tally to three in two appearances.

"We all played a great game, even though it was a tough game," he enthused