Empoli 0 Atalanta 1: Toloi header extends unbeaten run

Atalanta extended their unbeaten streak courtesy of a 1-0 win at strugglers Empoli in Serie A on Thursday.

Rafael Toloi's first-half goal was all that separated the two teams as Atalanta made it four league matches without defeat.

Empoli, who crashed to a third consecutive defeat, went closest to opening the scoring at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, with Alessandro Piu heading over from close range early in the match.

But, after withstanding the glut of early pressure, it was Atalanta who had the advantage when defender Toloi headed home his first goal for the club from Maximiliano Moralez' pin-point delivery.

And though Empoli continued to create chances, they failed to truly test Atalanta's defence, and the visitors almost capped their performance with a second goal via Boukary Drame late on.

Atalanta occupy 10th position on eight points after five matches, four clear of 14th-placed Empoli.