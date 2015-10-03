England call-ups for Carrick and Jones please Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal believes England call-ups for Michael Carrick and Phil Jones can work to Manchester United’s advantage.

Carrick was rewarded for his fine form in United colours this season with a place in Roy Hodgson's national squad to for the concluding Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and Lithuania.

The 34-year-old midfielder sat out the midweek Champions League win over Wolfsburg but is expect to return against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, although Jones has been restricted to three substitute appearances this season.

"I'm very happy for [Carrick] because he is able to play also for me against Arsenal," Van Gaal told reporters.

"He was not injured, I have said that already. It was a minor injury, tiredness.

"He is 34 years old so it is logical that he needs more time to recover as a player but I am very happy with him.

"He is a quality player and when Roy Hodgson thinks he needs him I am very happy for him because he wants to play for the national team."

Van Gaal is hopeful that Jones can build towards match fitness during his time away with England.

"He has also selected Jones and Jones needs still minutes to make so I am happy that he can do that for the English squad, maybe," the former Netherlands coach added.

"It is always an honour to play for your national team and me, as a former national coach, I am aware of that.

"It is good that you are also in other environments to play - it can sort of relax for your mind."