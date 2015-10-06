England call up Walker, Townsend as Stones drops out

England have called Tottenham duo Kyle Walker and Andros Townsend into their squad for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and Lithuania after Everton defender John Stones was ruled out.

Stones was absent from the 1-1 Merseyside derby draw against Liverpool at Goodison Park on Sunday due to a knee problem and he will remain sidelined for Estonia's visit to Wembley on Friday.

Right-back Walker returns to the England set-up in place of Stones, while winger Townsend comes in as cover after captain Wayne Rooney, fellow forward Danny Ings and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey all missed training at St George's Park on Tuesday afternoon, having picked up weekend knocks with their clubs.

England have already qualified for Euro 2016 as Group E winners and victories from their final two qualifying games would see them end the campaign with a 100 per cent record.