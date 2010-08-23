England favourites for 2018 bid

Paddy Power has England at just 11/10 to win the 2018 bidding war, with nearest rivals Russia at 15/8 after FIFA President Sepp Blatter intimated that the two countries are his preferred bidders.

With Australia concentrating on the 2022 tournament, the bid from Spain & Portugal has moved up to third favourite at 3/1 with Belgium and Holland at 12/1.

Should England get the nod from FIFA they are 16/1 to repeat the success of 1966 and win the World Cup on home soil.

But who will get the chance to be Bobby Moore? Paddy Power makes a 32-year-old Wayne Rooney 5/1 to be England captain at the 2018 World Cup in what could be a swansong for the Manchester United striker, while goalkeeper Joe Hart, who looks set to be England’s number one for years to come, is 15/2.

Darren Haines, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “Since 1994 FIFA have seemingly alternated between taking the World Cup into new territories like the USA and South Africa with more traditional football countries such as Germany and Brazil.

"Will they opt for the traditional market of England in 2018 or step into another frontier with Russia? The betting currently suggests football could finally be coming home.”

2018 World Cup Host Betting

11/10 England

15/8 Russia

3/1 Spain & Portugal

12/1 Belgium & Holland

14/1 USA

16/1 2018 WC to be stage in England and England to win the tournament

5/1 Wayne Rooney to be England captain at the 2018 World Cup

15/2 Joe Hart to be England captain at the 2018 World Cup

