England-France to go ahead as planned

The French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed Tuesday's international friendly with England at Wembley will go ahead as planned.

There were doubts as to whether the match would take place following Friday's terrorist attacks in Paris, but both countries have now agreed to let the game take place as scheduled.

Latest figures from French officials report 128 people were killed and another 99 remain critical after what appeared to be co-ordinated terror acts in the French capital, including three fatalities outside the Stade de France during France's international friendly against Germany.

A blast was heard during France's 2-0 victory, with fans and players kept inside the stadium long after the game had finished.

All sporting events due to be staged in Paris this weekend have been postponed following the horrific attacks, but France will take to the pitch again on Tuesday.

All UEFA-sanctioned matches over the coming days, including the Euro 2016 play-offs, will be preceded by a minute's silence, while teams involved in these fixtures will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect.