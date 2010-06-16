England keeper blunders nothing new

Even the nation's finest goalkeepers, dating back to Gil Merrick, who died earlier this year, but who was on the receiving end of a 6-3 defeat by Hungary at Wembley in November, 1953, have endured nightmare experiences.

Among the most famous, or infamous, were those of:

Peter Bonetti, who conceded a goal to a low bobbling long shot from Germany's Franz Beckenbauer in a 3-2 defeat in Mexico, in 1970.

Peter Shilton, who allowed a soft, low effort from Poland's Jan Domarski to beat him and eliminate England in a key World Cup qualifier at Wembley in October, 1973.

Shilton was also dispossessed by Robert Baggio, who promptly scored, while trying to dribble during the third-place play-off against Italy in the 1990 World Cup finals. He was England's most-capped player with 125 appearances, but that was his last before retiring, in Italy's 2-1 win.

Ray Clemence, the current England coach, who allowed a Kenny Dalglish shot to go through his legs for a Scotland goal in Glasgow, in May, 1976.

David Seaman is left stranded out of position as a swirling angled cross-shot from a free-kick by Brazil's Ronaldinho flies over his head and into the top corner in a World Cup quarter-final in Shizuoko, Japan, in June, 2002.

David James, one of the current trio in the squad, lived up to his "Calamity" nickname when he allowed a speculative shot from Andreas Ivanschitz to beat him from long range in a 2-2 draw with Austria in a World Cup qualifier in Vienna in September, 2004.

Paul Robinson kicks thin air and misses a Gary Neville back pass in a 2-0 defeat by Croatia in a Euro 2008 qualifier in Zagreb, in October, 2006. He has not been picked for England again.

Scott Carson, a shock selection playing on his debut, allows a tame shot from Nico Kranjcar to bounce off his gloves and roll beneath him in a calamitous 3-2 defeat for England by Croatia at Wembley in the return Euro 2008 qualifier in November, 2007. Manager Steve McClaren was dismissed the following day.

Robert Green, in only his ninth start for England, allows a low bouncing shot from Clint Dempsey to squirm through his grasp as the United States claim a 1-1 draw at the World Cup finals in South Africa in June, 2010.

