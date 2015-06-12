England legend Greaves out of hospital

Legendary former England striker Jimmy Greaves has been released from hospital after a severe stroke suffered last month.

The 75-year-old Greaves, England's fourth-highest scorer with 44 goals from 57 caps, was admitted to intensive care on May 3, but his condition has since improved.

"Jimmy has left hospital and entered a rehabilitation unit for the next few weeks," read a statement on Facebook courtesy of JimmyGreaves.net.

"He has improved considerably but there is still a very long way to go.

"We are still getting lots of people asking how he is on a daily basis. Famous friends and fans alike have all been fantastic.

"Jim wants me to thank everyone for their concern and the love you have all shown him and I'm sure you will all continue to do so. Thanks everyone."

Greaves was part of the England squad to lift the 1966 World Cup on home soil, although the former Tottenham, Chelsea and Milan striker missed the final after being left out by manager Alf Ramsey.