England manager candidate Pep Guardiola has already approached the FA over the job

Pep Guardiola for the England job? He's already applied, with Jurgen Klopp among the odds, too

Pep Guardiola has revolutionised English football. Now, he's a candidate to take the England job. 

Gareth Southgate's resignation on Tuesday has opened ‘the impossible job’ up to the masses once more, as the Football Association begin the hunt for the next Three Lions manager. In a statement, the FA confirmed that the process to find the next boss has begun, adding that they will hire an interim if need be. 

