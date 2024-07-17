England manager candidate Pep Guardiola has already approached the FA over the job

Pep Guardiola has revolutionised English football. Now, he's a candidate to take the England job.

Gareth Southgate's resignation on Tuesday has opened ‘the impossible job’ up to the masses once more, as the Football Association begin the hunt for the next Three Lions manager. In a statement, the FA confirmed that the process to find the next boss has begun, adding that they will hire an interim if need be.

Two English coaches lead the odds, in Eddie Howe and Graham Potter, with the likes of Frank Lampard and Lee Carsley in tow. But could the greatest gaffer of the modern age – set to leave Manchester City next summer – be about to step into the role?

Pep Guardiola has offered his services to the England national team – after confirming he'd like to coach an international side

Despite playing for Spain as a player, Pep doesn't want to coach La Roja

Despite winning an Olympic gold medal in his home city of Barcelona, Guardiola said in 2018 that it was “not going to happen” when asked if he could ever coach the Spanish national team. He didn't expand further.

It's easy to imagine why, though. As a proud Catalan, Guardiola has referred to the autonomous community as “my country” in the past and even been disciplined by the Premier League for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence. And though he has a complicated relationship with the nation he garnered 47 caps for, he said in the same press conference that he can see himself on the international stage.

“I would like to play a World Cup and a European Championship,” the Manchester City manager said. “I would like to live that situation. When I see the World Cup, I think I would like to be there. I had just one chance to do it as a player.

“In eight, 12, 14 years maybe it could happen. It's just a dream I have as a manager and a person. Maybe it happens, maybe it doesn't.”

Well, next year – his contract's expiry date – it'll be eight years since he said that. In 2013, it was reported that Guardiola had offered his services to the FA to become England manager, though the FA wanted someone English for the role.

Roy Hodgson got the England job the last time Pep wanted it (Image credit: Alamy)

“It is understood a message was sent to Guardiola by the FA that the new man would need to be in place for Euro 2012, but the FA did not follow up further with him,” the Mail claimed 11 years ago. “The insider says the FA were contacted by representatives of multiple ‘top managers’ but only English candidates were considered seriously.”

That may not be the case anymore. Miguel Delaney of the Independent says that England are now “willing to wait” for Guardiola – and they may wait for his rival, too.

Jurgen Klopp – a reported candidate for the role – has just departed from English football and after he and Guardiola fought it out across dugouts for almost a decade at the top of the Premier League, perhaps they're due one more battle.

