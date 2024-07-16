I own over 100 football shirts and constantly recommend this device to fellow collectors AND it's almost 50 per cent discounted for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day just dropped a deal for something I use all the time to keep some of my prized possessions in good condition. If my house was burning down, my football shirt collection is the first non-living thing I would think about grabbing.



Some of them are older than me, some of them are now several sizes too small, some I bought last month. All are special, all have meaning and all of them added together amount to a pretty considerable sum of money.



But they’re also prone to developing those annoying little fabric pills. You know the ones, the little bobbles and pulls. If they catch on something it could ruin a shirt.



If you haven’t heard of the Philips Fabric Shaver, please let me blow your mind.



The fabric fibres in football shirts are prone to come loose. There’s no way to stop it aside from keeping your shirt in a glass box (note a couple of my shirts are actually in glass frames).

It makes the kits look worn out. After speaking to some fellow shirt collectors, a couple recommended the Philips Fabric Shaver. When I looked on Amazon, I found 126k others had reviewed it positively.



How it works, you switch it on and hover it over the protruding bobble, then it magically shaves it off into a container which can easily be removed and emptied. Believe me, it's a deeply satisfying process!



It runs on batteries (I’ve never changed mine in years), is the size of a small drinks can and weighs about 200g.

A mesh shaving head ensures only fabric pills are removed, the rest of the garment is safe. The device works equally well on other materials too like cotton, cashmere, merino wool and even upholstery.



But it’s my football shirts that get most benefit in my house.





Philips Fabric Shaver: Was £15.99 Now £8.89

A saving of almost 50 per cent for a must-have household item, that preserves precious football shirts! Thank you Amazon Prime. Using this device is comically easy, and remarkably therapeutic. A must for anyone with a football shirt in their wardrobe.

