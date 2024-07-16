I own over 100 football shirts and constantly recommend this device to fellow collectors AND it's almost 50 per cent discounted for Prime Day
Football kits can be expensive and suffer wear and tear so this appliance is a household essential
Amazon Prime Day just dropped a deal for something I use all the time to keep some of my prized possessions in good condition. If my house was burning down, my football shirt collection is the first non-living thing I would think about grabbing.
Some of them are older than me, some of them are now several sizes too small, some I bought last month. All are special, all have meaning and all of them added together amount to a pretty considerable sum of money.
But they’re also prone to developing those annoying little fabric pills. You know the ones, the little bobbles and pulls. If they catch on something it could ruin a shirt.
If you haven’t heard of the Philips Fabric Shaver, please let me blow your mind.
The fabric fibres in football shirts are prone to come loose. There’s no way to stop it aside from keeping your shirt in a glass box (note a couple of my shirts are actually in glass frames).
It makes the kits look worn out. After speaking to some fellow shirt collectors, a couple recommended the Philips Fabric Shaver. When I looked on Amazon, I found 126k others had reviewed it positively.
How it works, you switch it on and hover it over the protruding bobble, then it magically shaves it off into a container which can easily be removed and emptied. Believe me, it's a deeply satisfying process!
It runs on batteries (I’ve never changed mine in years), is the size of a small drinks can and weighs about 200g.
A mesh shaving head ensures only fabric pills are removed, the rest of the garment is safe. The device works equally well on other materials too like cotton, cashmere, merino wool and even upholstery.
But it’s my football shirts that get most benefit in my house.
Philips Fabric Shaver: Was £15.99 Now £8.89
A saving of almost 50 per cent for a must-have household item, that preserves precious football shirts! Thank you Amazon Prime. Using this device is comically easy, and remarkably therapeutic. A must for anyone with a football shirt in their wardrobe.
More Amazon Prime deals
BOOM! The best TV for watching the English Premier League crashes to lowest ever price on Amazon Prime Day
This unique England soccer shirt is 50% off for Amazon Prime Day
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
A former goalkeeper, Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having worked across ChronicleLive, LeedsLive, Hull Daily Mail, YorkshireLive, Teesside Gazette and the Huddersfield Examiner as a Northern Football Editor. Prior to that he was the Senior Writer at BBC Match of the Day magazine. He has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gareth Southgate and attended two World Cup finals and two Champions League finals. He has been a Newcastle United season ticket holder since 2000 and has a deep knowledge on the history and culture of football shirts.