The FA to approach Jurgen Klopp to become England manager, according to Liverpool legend

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to be approached by the FA to become England boss, according to a Liverpool legend.

Gareth Southgate announced on Tuesday morning that he was leaving his post as Three Lions manager after an almost eight-year tenure, which began with the former Middlesbrough gaffer being interim boss. He leaves after 102 games, two finals and a semi-final in the role.

Klopp is currently out of work, having left Anfield, meanwhile. The German has reportedly rebuffed the opportunity to return to management with the US men's national team – but is now set to receive an offer from the FA, according to an ex-Liverpool star.

Gareth Southgate is leaving the England job (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Jurgen Klopp wants to take a year off and the German national team manager role is taken, but I’m pretty sure England will approach Klopp,” Dietmar Hamann told TopOffshoreSportsBooks. “I think a lot of people would be very happy if he were to take over the national team.

“He said he’s taking a sabbatical so is it possible to wait for six months or maybe let him take over next summer? There are a few qualifiers but qualifying has always been pretty comfortable for England. I think they will ask him whether he wants to do it and then it’s up to him whether he would accept it or not, Thomas Tuchel might be interested as well.

Like Klopp, Hamann won the Champions League with the Reds. The man who scored the last goal at the old Wembley, in a World Cup qualifier in 2000, acknowledged that a German leading England would be strange to see – but that Klopp leading the Three Lions would get fans “dreaming”.

“Years ago it would have been hard to imagine a German manager in England but the chances have never been better than it’s going to happen in the next few months,” he said.

Dietmar Hamann reckons Klopp could be a big success at international level (Image credit: Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

“On paper, Jurgen Klopp is best placed to lead England to World Cup glory in 2026 because of what he did at Liverpool. He managed to win the Premier League and two Champions League titles, with the squad he had he did wonderful things.

“I think with the squad England have got now and also the age of the players, I think they'll be a force for the next two or three tournaments. Obviously the next World Cup is in two years' time. It's certainly something which could get England fans dreaming.”

