The FA to approach Jurgen Klopp to become England manager, according to Liverpool legend

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in the frame to become England boss, having left Anfield in May

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to be approached by the FA to become England boss, according to a Liverpool legend.

Gareth Southgate announced on Tuesday morning that he was leaving his post as Three Lions manager after an almost eight-year tenure, which began with the former Middlesbrough gaffer being interim boss. He leaves after 102 games, two finals and a semi-final in the role.

