England manager Gareth Southgate's three changes for Switzerland clash laid out by Alan Shearer

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer wants England to ring the changes in their upcoming quarter-final tie against Switzerland.

The Three Lions have struggled to put on decent displays in the competition despite making it through to the knockout stage of the competition.

And Shearer did not hold back in his assessment of the side, saying that England boss Gareth Southgate is ‘finished’ at the top level as a manager.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been criticised for the Three Lions' poor showings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though England are through to the last eight of the European Championships, it’s been a struggle. They were staring down at elimination against Slovakia but were saved by a 95th-minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham.

Harry Kane then netted after just 90 seconds into extra-time saw England ultimately edge a 2-1 win.

But despite progression, question marks are being seriously asked of their displays.

BBC pundit Shearer is believes Southgate must learn quick if England are to make it to the quarterfinals against Switzerland, saying that the likes of Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer must come in.

VIDEO Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is SO GOOD

“I would keep Palmer in I would bring Gordon in. I would keep [Kobbie] Mainoo in because he’s done enough,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast.

And for a replacement for suspended Marc Guehi, Shearer said: “I would go with Ezri Konsa. He is the one who has been involved a little bit more so I would bring him in.’

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker added: “Left-back, that’s another problem. He [Shaw] won’t be able to play, he didn’t even come on for a few minutes again., he can’t start, he hasn’t played for months.

“So it again comes down to that decision not to bring another back up left-back. We saw [Bukayo] Saka play there for a bit so it is possible. It would be a bit odd but he can play there.”

Shaw was taken to Germany for the competition despite hardly playing for Manchester United last season.

England will play Switzerland at 5pm on Saturday for the quarter-final contest.

