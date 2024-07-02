England manager Gareth Southgate's three changes for Switzerland clash laid out by Alan Shearer

By
published

Alan Shearer wants England boss Gareth Southgate to make some big changes to England in their Euro 2024 quarter-final tie against Switzerland

Alan Shearer, England, Euro 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer wants England to ring the changes in their upcoming quarter-final tie against Switzerland.

The Three Lions have struggled to put on decent displays in the competition despite making it through to the knockout stage of the competition

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.