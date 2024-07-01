Surprise Euros hero issues warning to Premier League clubs before potential transfer

Georgia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili has made his demands clear amidst links with the Premier League this summer

Giorgi Mamardashvili of Georgia in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Georgia and Portugal at Arena AufSchalke on June 26, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few football fans would have expected to root for Georgia quite as passionately as they did at Euro 2024. But their thunderous support, underdog tag and heroic performances inspired neutrals across the continent to adopt a second team.

One man embodied the Georgians’ drive most clearly at Euro 2024: Giorgi Mamardashvili. Mamardashvili hit the headlines for a string of performances in which he was called into action – largely successfully – time and time again. 

