Surprise Euros hero issues warning to Premier League clubs before potential transfer

Few football fans would have expected to root for Georgia quite as passionately as they did at Euro 2024. But their thunderous support, underdog tag and heroic performances inspired neutrals across the continent to adopt a second team.

One man embodied the Georgians’ drive most clearly at Euro 2024: Giorgi Mamardashvili. Mamardashvili hit the headlines for a string of performances in which he was called into action – largely successfully – time and time again.

He faced 30 shots on target in just four games, producing some remarkable saves to help guide Georgia into the round of 16 via a historic victory over Portugal .

Naturally, then, the Valencia goalkeeper is attracting interest, with Chelsea , Liverpool and Newcastle United all linked with summer moves for the 23-year-old.

He looks set to leave Los Ches whatever happens, with shot stopper Stole Dimitrievski already announced as a replacement. But amid claims that clubs across Europe could seek his signature, Mamardashvili has made his demands clear: play me or I won’t sign.

Speaking with Sky Germany as speculation builds around Bayern Munich regarding him as Manuel Neuer’s long-term replacement, Mamardashvili told Sky Sports Germany: “Bayern still have the best goalkeeper in the world. It’s currently not possible to move there. I would only go there if I’ll play. If I don’t play, then not.”

Georgia have now been knocked out, but they were excellent at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps only Liverpool have a shot stopper – Alisson Becker – guaranteed to hold his place under pressure from someone like Mamardashvili. Newcastle however have recently signed Greek keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to compete with Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka, and Chelsea have Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga each on the books.

Naturally for a goalkeeper, demanding gametime could prove tricky for any prospective buyers. But if Euro 2024 proved anything, it’s that Giorgi Mamardashvili can afford to be picky.

