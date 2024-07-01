Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappe celebrated in Jan Vertonghen’s face after France v Belgium own goal

By
published

Belgium were sent home after a Jan Vertonghen own goal against France – but why did Kylian Mbappe target the defender with his celebration?

Jan Vertonghen of Belgium clashes with Kylian Mbappe of France, whilst wearing a Black Protective Face Mask, during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between France and Belgium at Düsseldorf Arena on July 01, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Matt McNulty - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

You score an own goal, your country are hurtling out of Euro 2024, and when you look up, the world’s most talked-about player is rubbing your nose in it.

Yes, things went from bad to worse for Jan Vertonghen on Monday night.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Mountain