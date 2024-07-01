Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappe celebrated in Jan Vertonghen’s face after France v Belgium own goal

You score an own goal, your country are hurtling out of Euro 2024, and when you look up, the world’s most talked-about player is rubbing your nose in it.

Yes, things went from bad to worse for Jan Vertonghen on Monday night.

After 85 minutes of fairly stale football in the promising Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between France and Belgium, Vertonghen was on the wrong end of arguably the tournament’s luckiest goal as Randal Kolo-Muani struck past Koen Casteels via the defender’s knee.

It marked the end of a poor tournament for the Red Devils, who make the short journey home having failed to progress beyond the first knock-out round in their last two major competitions.

But eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed France rubbing salt into their neighbours’ wounds when Kylian Mbappe directed his celebrations towards Vertonghen, running directly at the 6’2” centre-back and jeering.

Why did Mbappe celebrate in Vertonghen’s face?

It looks like Mbappe wasn’t just provoking his rival for the thrill of it. Earlier in the game the mask-wearing forward took a tumble inside the box and shared cross words with Vertonghen afterwards.

It was nothing but handbags, and it took place 15 minutes before the own goal went in. So while Mbappe might have had the last laugh, it certainly wasn’t a good look.

France will next face either Portugal or Slovenia in the quarter-final, where Mbappe will hope to add to his solitary tournament goal.

France celebrate their winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

