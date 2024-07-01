Slovenia fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo and hold up ‘Messi’ shirts – BEFORE Portugal captain's penalty miss

Slovenia fans made sure to enjoy their round of 16 clash in Monday evening’s Euro 2024 knock-outs, taking the chance to poke fun at one of the world’s greatest footballers.

But who wouldn’t?

As Portugal struggled to break down the same Slovenia team that frustrated England, captain Cristiano Ronaldo continually attempted to take matters into his own hands.

It got worse for CR7 when he stepped up from 12 yards after Bernado Silva earned his side a penalty in extra time. Having scored his last 13 spot-kicks the Portugal captain seemed destined to convert, but goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a remarkable stop far to his left to send the Slovenians into raptures.

From kick-off, Ronaldo seemed hell bent on proving those who’ve questioned his continued inclusion in the starting XI with a string of efforts that caused Jan Oblak little trouble in the Slovenia goal.

Early on, BBC commentator Guy Mowbray dubbed the fixture ‘the Ronaldo show’, more for the 39-year-old’s heavy-handed involvement in the game than anything else.

Jan Oblak kept Ronaldo from scoring (Image credit: Getty Images)

He pulled off largely ineffectual tricks and struck several free-kicks well beyond the woodwork, leaving the likes of Bruno Fernandes sidelined.

By the 72nd-minute the Slovenia fans felt confident enough to start enjoying the star’s misfortune, jeering and laughing as one free-kick sailed into the stands.

Fans even started to chant ‘Messi’ with every mis-hit effort, with some holding up ‘Messi 10’ Argentina shirts.

They had more to celebrate than just run-of-the-mill football banter, however, taking Portugal – hitherto among the tournament favourites – to extra time.

Thirty more minutes to watch every missed chance with glee...

Ronaldo struggled to score (Image credit: Getty Images)

