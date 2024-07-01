Slovenia fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo and hold up ‘Messi’ shirts – BEFORE Portugal captain's penalty miss

The travelling Slovenia support made sure to enjoy their Euro 2024 clash with Cristiano Ronaldo’s laboured Portugal

A Slovania fan holds up a Lionel Messi shirt as Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lines u[ a free kick during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Portugal and Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena on July 01, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Slovenia fans made sure to enjoy their round of 16 clash in Monday evening’s Euro 2024 knock-outs, taking the chance to poke fun at one of the world’s greatest footballers.

But who wouldn’t?

Ben Mountain