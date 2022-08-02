England sell over 20,000 tickets for World Cup qualifier after Euro 2022 win

England have already sold more than 20,000 tickets for their first match on home soil since their stunning Euro 2022 final victory over Germany.

The European champions face Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium on Tuesday, September 6.

The Lionesses tweeted: “We’ve now sold more than 20,000 tickets for our game against Luxembourg in September during the first sale window.

“Further tickets will go on sale at a later date, with more information to follow in the coming weeks.”

England return to action in a qualifier away to Austria three days earlier on Saturday, September 3.

Sarina Wiegman’s side currently top Group D with a maximum 24 points from eight matches, five points ahead of closest rivals Austria.