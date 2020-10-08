England Under-19 clash with Scotland halted due to positive coronavirus test

An under-19 friendly between England and Scotland was abandoned after a member of Scotland’s backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus, the PA news agency understands.

England were 3-1 up in the game at the Football Association’s St George’s Park training complex near Burton upon Trent when play was halted as a “precaution”.

Players did not return to the dressing rooms or cross paths away from the pitch, while a deep clean of the facilities has been carried out.

England Under-19s' match with Scotland at St. George's Park this afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution in line with COVID protocol. We are not in a position to comment further at this time.— England (@England) October 8, 2020

The two teams were scheduled to play again on Sunday as part of an international double-header.

England’s senior team have not been affected by the incident as they have been based at Pennyhill Park in Surrey in the build-up to a trio of international fixtures.

Gareth Southgate’s side are due to face Wales on Thursday evening at Wembley ahead of Nations League clashes with Belgium and Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s side take on Wales on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s Under-21 side have been on site at St George’s Park following Wednesday’s 3-3 draw in Andorra but have been kept in a separate bubble away from the Under-19 team.