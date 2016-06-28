England were a racehorse without a jockey under Hodgson - Hill

Former England international Gordon Hill has placed the blame for his country's Euro 2016 exit firmly at the feet of Roy Hodgson, stating: "He was the wrong man for the job."

A crushing 2-1 defeat to Iceland saw England unexpectedly crash out in the last 16 on Monday and prompted Hodgson to resign directly after the game.

Hill, who represented England six times at senior level in the 1970s, is under no illusions where the buck stops.

"Roy Hodgson, end of story," Hill told Omnisport when asked for the cause of England's problems.

"It was appalling. Absolutely appalling."

Hodgson has faced stinging criticism for his tactical acumen and former Manchester United winger Hill added: "He was the wrong man for the job. A man that looked like a kid in a candy shop when he got the job.

"He had some good young players under his belt, but he could not pull them together and get them to play to their strengths.

"They were like a racehorse without a jockey and we suffered for it."

England's dismal European Championship campaign followed a poor World Cup under Hodgson's stewardship, when the side failed to get out of their group.

"How long can you give him the benefit of the doubt?" Hill asked.

"He has a centre forward [Harry Kane] taking free-kicks and corners. That's bloody ridiculous.

"I look at the selection of Jack Wilshere, who played just one Premier League game last season and think this guy is off his rocker."

Beyond issues of squad selection and tactics, Hill believes that Hodgson's drab England teams were a reflection of his own personality.

"You look at [Italy coach Antonio] Conte and he's jumping around, moving around. It's like he is in the game himself," Hill said.

"The other managers are the same. They are with their team come hell or high water.

"Look at what we've got! The persona this chap is taking is the same the players went out with."