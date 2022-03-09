England Women line up June friendlies against Belgium and Holland ahead of Euros

England Women will play home friendlies against Belgium and Holland as part of their final preparations for this summer’s European Championships.

The Lionesses are slated to take on the Belgians at Molineux on June 16 and then European champions Holland at Elland Road on June 24, with an overseas fixture against opposition to be confirmed then to be played before Wiegman’s squad return to England ahead of their Euro 2022 opener against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

England are unbeaten since former Holland international Sarina Wiegman took over as head coach in September and have already experienced tournament success this year, winning the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup last month.

The Lionesses picked up the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup at Molineux last month (Nick Potts/PA)

Wiegman, whose side are next in action in 2023 World Cup qualifiers away to North Macedonia and Northern Ireland on April 8 and 12, said: “Although at the moment we are fully focused on the two upcoming April qualifiers, with the Euros approaching you also feel the excitement growing.

“These matches against Belgium and the Netherlands will be just the challenge we need in the last weeks of our work to be ready for the Euros.

“I hope we can continue the progress we have shown so far and build on the strong team spirit and togetherness that we will need to have in the final tournament.

“And of course playing Netherlands, and seeing so many familiar faces again who Arjan (Veurink, assistant) and I have worked with for many years gives a special touch to a game against good opposition.

“I am excited to be going back to Wolverhampton. We were given a tremendous welcome against Germany.

“I am also very pleased to have the match in Leeds. I know it is an area that has a big passion for football and I hope we can give the fans plenty of excitement at both matches.”