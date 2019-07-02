England Women’s World Cup campaign

England were beaten 2-1 by the United States in their Women’s World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Here, PA takes a game-by-game look back over the campaign for Phil Neville’s side.

First group game, June 9: Won 2-1 v Scotland, Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice

Nikita Parris opened the scoring against Scotland (Richard Sellers/PA)

England were given a penalty in the 14th minute after VAR showed Fran Kirby’s cross had hit Scotland defender Nicola Docherty’s arm. Nikita Parris converted the spot-kick and Ellen White doubled the lead just before half-time. England had two goals disallowed for offside but Scotland grew into the second half and pulled a goal back through Claire Emslie but could not find an equaliser before full-time.

Second group game, June 14: Won 1-0 v Argentina, Stade Oceane, Le Havre

Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa was in fine form against England (Richard Sellers/PA)

England were awarded another first-half penalty but this time Parris was thwarted by a fine save from Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa. Further saves from Correa frustrated England but the deadlock was finally broken in the 61st minute when Jodie Taylor finished from close range after a pin-point cross from Beth Mead. Argentina had no answer and the Lionesses confirmed progression to the last 16 with a 1-0 win.

Final group game, June 19: Won 2-0 v Japan, Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice

Ellen White scored both goals against Japan (John Walton/PA)

England faced Japan for a fourth successive World Cup knowing they would top Group D if they avoided defeat. White put England ahead after linking up with Georgia Stanway but Japan missed a host of chances to draw level as England tired. Karen Bardsley kept the score at 1-0 with a string of saves before White got her second in the 84th minute. England topped the group, albeit unconvincingly.

Round of 16, June 23: Won 3-0 v Cameroon, Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

The Cameroon clash descended into farce (John Walton/PA)

Steph Houghton put England ahead following an indirect free-kick in the box before White made it 2-0 after a VAR review. Cameroon were outraged at the decision and there was more controversy when VAR ruled out their second-half goal for offside with several players reduced to tears. Alex Greenwood made it 3-0 after a clever corner routine but there was more drama when Alexandra Takounda escaped a red card after a reckless challenge on Houghton.

Quarter-final, June 27: Won 3-0 v Norway, Stade Oceane, Le Havre

Lucy Bronze scored a fantastic goal against Norway in the quarter-finals (John Walton/PA)

England produced their best performance of the tournament to reach a second consecutive World Cup semi-final. Jill Scott gave England the lead in the third minute after converting a Lucy Bronze cross then White got her fifth goal of the competition to make it 2-0 just before half-time. Houghton then Bardsley saved England before Bronze added a stunning third to put the game beyond doubt. Parris could have made it four but saw another penalty saved.

Semi-final, July 2: Lost 2-1 v United States, Stade de Lyon

Steph Houghton, centre, sees her penalty saved by Alyssa Naeher (Richard Sellers/PA)

Christen Press, a surprise USA selection in place of the talismanic Megan Rapinoe, headed Jill Ellis’s side in front inside 10 minutes and, after White equalised with her sixth goal of the tournament, Alex Morgan marked her 30th birthday with the second American goal. It proved to be the winner, but not before VAR played its part in a pair of marginal decisions – disallowing White’s equaliser for offside but then awarding a penalty for Becky Sauerbrunn’s foul on the same player, with Alyssa Naeher decisively saving Steph Houghton’s effort.