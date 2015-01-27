Enrique: Barca are not favourites against Atleti

Barca travel to the Spanish capital on Wednesday looking to book a place in the final four for a fifth successive season, but the head coach is only focusing on getting a positive result at Vicente Calderon.

An 85th-minute Lionel Messi strike won the first leg at Camp Nou last week, the mercurial Argentine tapping in a rebound after his penalty had been saved by Jan Oblak.

Luis Enrique expects his side will have to soak up pressure in the opening exchanges of Wednesday's match, but has backed them to use that to their advantage.

"It's a mistake to think we are favourites, it's the first step on the way to losing," the head coach said. "I expect a strong looking Atletico and a very intense start to the game.

"They come out strong from the start, that's one of their characteristics, but there will be time for us to turn the game around later on.

"We know need to be careful about giving away key set pieces, that is something we've worked on in training.

"It is important we don't concede too many, because that's one of the most potent aspects of Atletico's game."

With Real Madrid already having been eliminated by Atletico, victory for Barca would see them as firm favourites to lift the cup this season.